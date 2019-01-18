Dr. Aron Bruhn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruhn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aron Bruhn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Roseville, CA.
Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center1600 Eureka Rd, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 784-4160
- Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente
I had a great experience with Dr Bruhn. Dr Bruhn is very patient to explain treatment options he suggested.
- Urology
- English
- 1275732703
- Urology
Dr. Bruhn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruhn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruhn.
