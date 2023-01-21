Dr. Asad Sawar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asad Sawar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Asad Sawar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Med Coll and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Tampa Cardiovascular Associates3010 E 138th Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 975-2800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Have had many heart issues and am extreemly luck to have Dr. Sawar treat them. He is the best
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- U South Fla
- U South Fla
- Rawalpindi Med Coll
- Interventional Cardiology
