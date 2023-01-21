Overview

Dr. Asad Sawar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Med Coll and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.



Dr. Sawar works at Tampa Cardiovascular Associates in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.