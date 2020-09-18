Dr. Ashish Bhatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashish Bhatia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashish Bhatia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Olean General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias and Electrophysiological Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 705 Maple Ave Ste 300, Niagara Falls, NY 14305 Directions (716) 859-1400
- 2 100 High St Ste C3427, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-1400
-
3
Gates Vascular Institute (gvi)875 Ellicott St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 710-8266
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Olean General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I had my ablation in May 2017. Gates Vascular was sparkling clean, the professionalism and care for me was top notch from reception to Dr. Bhatia and his entire surgical team. For such a stressful moment they made me stay calm though the entire proceedure. Best medical experience I have ever had. Thank you for my life!
About Dr. Ashish Bhatia, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1104034545
Education & Certifications
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatia has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias and Electrophysiological Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.