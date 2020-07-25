See All Podiatric Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Ashley Bowles, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.4 (21)
Map Pin Small Boca Raton, FL
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ashley Bowles, DPM

Dr. Ashley Bowles, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Bowles works at Certified Foot & Ankle Specialists, LLC in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bowles' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hematology & Medical Oncology
    1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 180, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 369-2199
  2. 2
    Certified Foot and Ankle Specialists
    7730 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 7, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 369-2199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 25, 2020
    Dr. Bowles performed my foot surgery and did an amazing job!! I highly recommend her. She's a great Dr!!!
    TK — Jul 25, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Ashley Bowles, DPM
    About Dr. Ashley Bowles, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891156857
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • BETHESDA MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashley Bowles, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bowles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bowles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bowles has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

