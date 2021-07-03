Dr. Casano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashley Casano, DO
Overview of Dr. Ashley Casano, DO
Dr. Ashley Casano, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Advanced Surgical Associates3367 S Mercy Rd Ste 210, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 969-4138
Mesa2945 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 969-4138Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Mercy Gilbert Medical Center3555 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 969-4138Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
My absolutely must share my relationship with Dr Ashley Casano and her assistant who far and exceeds the mere words assistant Heather Talkington. I have lived a life long battle with my colon it is not possible to fully express my gratitude to Dr. Casano she saved my life. From the moment I met Heather and Dr.Ashley Casano I knew the journey was finally over and there was hope. I may have called Heather a million times as as my new adjustments were and are both mentally and physically life changing and she has always been there for me with a wealth of knowledge and kindness. Dr Ashley Casano has gone far above to provide me with absolutely the very care the right answers and has been restless to ensure me that everything is going to be alright I truly trust with my life.
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Casano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Casano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.