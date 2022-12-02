Dr. Ashwin Ananthakrishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ananthakrishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashwin Ananthakrishnan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashwin Ananthakrishnan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Dr. Ananthakrishnan works at
Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Hospital - Gastroenterology165 Cambridge St Fl 9, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-3661
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ananthakrishnan?
I am 80 years old retired person. Three years ago, I suffered from Ulcerative colitis, however, my first Gastroenterology doctor could not control it. So, in 2020-2021 my watery diarrhea was never stopped, which let me lost 30 LB! In Jan. 2022 I find Dr. A and asked him as my second opinion doctor. He spent one month and used new monoclonal-antibody, quickly stopped my watery diarrhea! Dr. A is absolutely an excellent doctor. He is kind to ask my symptom in detail. Every time when blood test just reported he immediately send message in patient gateway and explained those results. When constipation occurs, he told medicine and fruits. He was very knowledgeable for all my situation. I really appreciate his help. Q. Hua
About Dr. Ashwin Ananthakrishnan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1033292545
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ananthakrishnan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ananthakrishnan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ananthakrishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ananthakrishnan works at
Dr. Ananthakrishnan has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ananthakrishnan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ananthakrishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ananthakrishnan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ananthakrishnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ananthakrishnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.