Dr. Ashwin Ananthakrishnan, MD

Gastroenterology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ashwin Ananthakrishnan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN

Dr. Ananthakrishnan works at Massachusetts General Hospital - Gastroenterology in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Massachusetts General Hospital - Gastroenterology
    165 Cambridge St Fl 9, Boston, MA 02114

  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Salem Hospital

Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease
Ulcerative Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease
Ulcerative Colitis

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 02, 2022
    Dec 02, 2022
I am 80 years old retired person. Three years ago, I suffered from Ulcerative colitis, however, my first Gastroenterology doctor could not control it. So, in 2020-2021 my watery diarrhea was never stopped, which let me lost 30 LB! In Jan. 2022 I find Dr. A and asked him as my second opinion doctor. He spent one month and used new monoclonal-antibody, quickly stopped my watery diarrhea! Dr. A is absolutely an excellent doctor. He is kind to ask my symptom in detail. Every time when blood test just reported he immediately send message in patient gateway and explained those results. When constipation occurs, he told medicine and fruits. He was very knowledgeable for all my situation. I really appreciate his help. Q. Hua
    Q. Hua — Dec 02, 2022
    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1033292545
    Fellowship
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashwin Ananthakrishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ananthakrishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ananthakrishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ananthakrishnan works at Massachusetts General Hospital - Gastroenterology in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Ananthakrishnan’s profile.

    Dr. Ananthakrishnan has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ananthakrishnan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ananthakrishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ananthakrishnan.

