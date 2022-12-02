Overview

Dr. Ashwin Ananthakrishnan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN



Dr. Ananthakrishnan works at Massachusetts General Hospital - Gastroenterology in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.