Dr. Assaf Tzur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tzur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Assaf Tzur, MD
Overview
Dr. Assaf Tzur, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
1
Jackson Multispecialty Center-north Miami Beach100 NW 170th St Ste 410, North Miami Beach, FL 33169 Directions (305) 655-1877
2
Jackson Health System1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 654-6850Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
3
Rds Pharmacy Management Inc111 NW 1st St, Miami, FL 33128 Directions (305) 654-6850
4
Miami Transplant Institute1801 NW 9th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 654-6850
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had an ablation procedure performed by Dr Tzur to treat severe SVT that I suffered for long years which was very successful. Five years symptoms free.
About Dr. Assaf Tzur, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Creole and Hebrew
- 1295889848
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Cardiology
