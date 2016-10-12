Overview

Dr. Ayla Bakar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in McHenry, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Howard Regional Health, Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.



Dr. Bakar works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in McHenry, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.