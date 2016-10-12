Dr. Ayla Bakar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayla Bakar, MD
Overview
Dr. Ayla Bakar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in McHenry, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Howard Regional Health, Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B202, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 338-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Howard Regional Health
- Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bakar takes time to answer my questions and concerns. She wants what is best for me. Dr. Bakar encourages me to make better decisions to better my health. I highly recommend her! My sister and I both see her, we drive two hours because we can't find an endocrinologist in our area that cares the way she does.
About Dr. Ayla Bakar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1720284367
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
