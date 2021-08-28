Dr. Abazari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azin Abazari, MD
Overview of Dr. Azin Abazari, MD
Dr. Azin Abazari, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Abazari works at
Dr. Abazari's Office Locations
East Setauket Office33 Research Way Ste 13, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4090
- 2 500 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 444-4090
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abazari brings the perfect combination of technical skill, clear communication, and a gentle kindness to her grateful patients. I am really impressed, and thankful.
About Dr. Azin Abazari, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1164625133
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- Saint Vincent's Medical Center
- School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abazari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abazari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abazari has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abazari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Abazari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abazari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abazari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abazari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.