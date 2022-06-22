Overview of Dr. Barry Bikshorn, MD

Dr. Barry Bikshorn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rolling Meadows, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Bikshorn works at Northwest Neurology, Ltd. in Rolling Meadows, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.