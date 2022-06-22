Dr. Barry Bikshorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bikshorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Bikshorn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barry Bikshorn, MD
Dr. Barry Bikshorn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rolling Meadows, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Bikshorn works at
Dr. Bikshorn's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Neurology, Ltd.1850 W Winchester Rd, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 Directions (847) 882-6604
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bikshorn?
Not sure what all of these other reviews are about but Dr. Bikshorn was great. My dad has been going through a lot of medical things the past few months so we’ve seen a lot of doctors. Dr. Bikshorn had reviewed the notes and looked at his MRI and other tests before the appointment which a lot of doctors don’t do. Then he asked many questions and took lots of notes. He patiently explained the situation, and ultimately referred us to a couple of his colleagues better suited to help due to my dad’s specific needs. Ultimately, my dad needs a more aggressive physical therapy approach and finally someone was able to help us get him on the right path. He was very nice and reassuring.
About Dr. Barry Bikshorn, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1275577124
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bikshorn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bikshorn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bikshorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bikshorn works at
Dr. Bikshorn has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bikshorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bikshorn. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bikshorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bikshorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bikshorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.