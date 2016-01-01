Dr. Bhupinder Lyall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhupinder Lyall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bhupinder Lyall, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Dr. Lyall works at
Locations
Surgi-center Anesthesiologists P.c160 Robbins St, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 709-3850
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bhupinder Lyall, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1104874999
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lyall works at
Dr. Lyall has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.