Dr. Boqing Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Boqing Chen, MD
Dr. Boqing Chen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They completed their residency with U Med Dent Nj/Kesaler Inst Rehab
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Advanced Center for Pain Mgt102 Towne Centre Dr, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 359-3499
Center for Advanced Pain Management & Rehabilitation465 Union Ave, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (732) 667-7767
Center Advanced Pain Management and Rehabilitation249 Bridge St Bldg G, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Directions (732) 516-1060
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chen is very thorough. He makes sure he fully understands what you're going through. And Dr. Chen and everyone else in his group seem to genuinely care about you and the pain you are in. I'm so glad I found them.
About Dr. Boqing Chen, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1649291410
Education & Certifications
- U Med Dent Nj/Kesaler Inst Rehab
