Overview

Dr. Boruch Zucker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, Presence Saint Francis Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Zucker works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Morton Grove, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.