Dr. Brad Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Brad Thomas, MD
Dr. Brad Thomas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Conway Regional Health System, Drew Memorial Health System, Jefferson Regional Medical Center, Johnson Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, Stone County Medical Center, Unity Health- White County Medical Center and White River Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
Little Rock Neurosurgery Clinic PA5 Saint Vincent Cir Ste 502, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 558-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Conway Regional Health System
- Drew Memorial Health System
- Jefferson Regional Medical Center
- Johnson Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Stone County Medical Center
- Unity Health- White County Medical Center
- White River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomas is genuine. He cares about his patients. He is courteous, respectful, caring and concerned about his patients well-being. You are never treated like; just another number or chart! Thank you Dr. Thomas! In addition, the office staff is friendly, courteous and caring as well. I always feel welcome, especially, from Michelle.
About Dr. Brad Thomas, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1003018748
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Baylor University
- Neurosurgery
