Dr. Braun Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Braun Graham, MD
Overview of Dr. Braun Graham, MD
Dr. Braun Graham, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Graham works at
Dr. Graham's Office Locations
-
1
Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center2255 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 366-8897
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Elderplan
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Graham?
Dr Graham’s reputation as a superlative surgeon is well deserved. It is no wonder that he is regarded as the best plastic surgeon in this region. He cares about his patients and wants them to have the best results possible. From the initial consultation to the final check-up, Dr Graham and his competent and caring staff explained every part of the pre and post-op process, so that I knew exactly what to expect and what I needed to do. I was thrilled with the outcome and would recommend Dr Graham
About Dr. Braun Graham, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1477604692
Education & Certifications
- Ralph K Davies Med Ctr
- University of Florida
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graham works at
Dr. Graham has seen patients for Dermabrasion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.