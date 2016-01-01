Dr. Breehan Chancellor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chancellor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Breehan Chancellor, MD
Overview of Dr. Breehan Chancellor, MD
Dr. Breehan Chancellor, MD is a Student Health Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Student Health, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Chancellor's Office Locations
Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Paterson)703 Main St Ste A2404, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-3616
Neurosurgeons of NJ703 Main St Paterson Nj 7503 Us Ste A2404, New York, NY 10016 Directions (973) 754-3616
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Breehan Chancellor, MD
- Student Health
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1649513474
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chancellor accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chancellor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chancellor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chancellor.
