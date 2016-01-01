Overview of Dr. Breehan Chancellor, MD

Dr. Breehan Chancellor, MD is a Student Health Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Student Health, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Chancellor works at Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Paterson) in Paterson, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.