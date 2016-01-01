See All Other Doctors in Paterson, NJ
Dr. Breehan Chancellor, MD

Student Health
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Breehan Chancellor, MD

Dr. Breehan Chancellor, MD is a Student Health Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Student Health, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Chancellor works at Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Paterson) in Paterson, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chancellor's Office Locations

    Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Paterson)
    703 Main St Ste A2404, Paterson, NJ 07503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 754-3616
    Neurosurgeons of NJ
    703 Main St Paterson Nj 7503 Us Ste A2404, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 754-3616

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
TCD Bubble Test
ImPACT Testing
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
TCD Bubble Test

Treatment frequency



ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Breehan Chancellor, MD

    Specialties
    • Student Health
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649513474
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Breehan Chancellor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chancellor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chancellor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chancellor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chancellor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chancellor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chancellor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

