Dr. Brent Rosen, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (28)
Map Pin Small Doylestown, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Brent Rosen, DO

Dr. Brent Rosen, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They completed their fellowship with The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery

Dr. Rosen works at Rosen Cosmetic and Facial Plastic Surgery in Doylestown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rosen Cosmetic and Facial Plastic Surgery
    401 Hyde Park, Doylestown, PA 18902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 247-5345

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doylestown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Cancer
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 28, 2022
    I knew as soon as I had my bread augmentation consultation with Dr. Rosen that he was the right surgeon for me. After meeting with three other surgeons, and having a total of six consultations scheduled, I cancelled my remaining consults once I met him and his staff. He and Heather were a pleasure to speak with, and made me feel completely comfortable. My meeting was informative and without pressure. The appointments pre- and post-surgery have all been met with the same caring bedside manner, and never felt rushed. My surgery itself was smooth, scars look great, and I love my results. I had to have a revision for a reason outside of Dr. Rosen's control, and he was kind, compassionate, and patient through the extra appointments. I recommend him and his staff 100 times over and would happily return for other services they offer.
    — Apr 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brent Rosen, DO
    About Dr. Brent Rosen, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386815041
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Villanova University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brent Rosen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosen works at Rosen Cosmetic and Facial Plastic Surgery in Doylestown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Rosen’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

