Dr. Brent Stephens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Stephens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brent Stephens, MD
Dr. Brent Stephens, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Stephens works at
Dr. Stephens' Office Locations
-
1
Health First Medical Group205 E Nasa Blvd Ste 100, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 361-5626
-
2
Health First Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine8725 N Wickham Rd Ste 301, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 434-9200
-
3
Health First Orthopedics699 W Cocoa Beach Cswy Ste 405, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 Directions (321) 868-7272
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stephens?
Had both shoulders replaced
About Dr. Brent Stephens, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1326278110
Education & Certifications
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute
- howard university hospital
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
- Georgia Southern University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephens works at
Dr. Stephens has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.