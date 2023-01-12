Dr. Brian Burrough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burrough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Burrough, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Burrough, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Burrough works at
Locations
Florida Spine Associates - Boca Raton670 Glades Rd Ste 200, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 495-9511Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Spine Associates - Boynton Beach11135 S Jog Rd Ste 5, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 495-9511
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burrough?
Dr. Burrough was the only doctor that was able to understand the pain I was going through and was able to help heal my back issues. I highly recommend Dr. Burrough. I will never go to another doctor again. He is the truly a professional along with their staff. Top notch!!!
About Dr. Brian Burrough, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881867463
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH FLORIDA
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burrough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burrough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burrough works at
Dr. Burrough has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burrough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burrough speaks Spanish.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Burrough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burrough.
