Overview

Dr. Brian Burrough, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Burrough works at Florida Spine Associates in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.