Dr. Brian Haft, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Haft, MD
Dr. Brian Haft, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Haft's Office Locations
Haft Eye Institute11406 Okeechobee Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 223-1074
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A wonderful experience with. A true professional. He is fast and excellent
About Dr. Brian Haft, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla
- U South Fla
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haft has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haft has seen patients for Glaucoma, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haft speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Haft. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.