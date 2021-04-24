See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Brian Lee, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (31)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Brian Lee, MD

Dr. Brian Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial and Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA and Anaheim, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

    Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
    6801 Park Ter, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 665-7200
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Pasadena
    301 N Lake Ave Ste 201, Pasadena, CA 91101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 568-9030
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Kerlan-jobe Orthopedic Clinic
    2400 E Katella Ave Ste 400, Anaheim, CA 92806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 937-1338
    Adventist Health-Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
    1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 1400, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 665-7200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health White Memorial
  • Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Joint Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Elbow Sprain
Rotator Cuff Tear
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Humerus Fracture
Joint Drainage
Limb Pain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Biceps Tendinitis
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Disorders
Elbow Fracture
Elbow Pain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Scapular Fracture
Scoliosis
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment
Shoulder Diseases
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fractures
Shoulder Injuries
Shoulder Instability
Shoulder Labral Tear
Shoulder Pain
Shoulder Resurfacing
Shoulder Stabilizations
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Systemic Sclerosis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 24, 2021
    Dr. Lee is an outstanding Sports Medicine, Shoulder and Elbow Specialist. He listens intently, is empathetic, extremely knowledgeable, and personalized. When visiting friends and family on the east coast, I was rear-ended by a truck, and rushed by ambulance to the E.R. When returning to Los Angeles, I made an appointment with Dr. Brian Lee, regarding my shoulder pain. He was comprehensive, and incredible at elucidating my issues. He discussed physical and alternative therapies, potential injections, and explained the different types of shoulder surgeries. I scheduled shoulder replacement surgery with Dr. Lee. When awaking after the procedure, the Doc informed me that all went well. It’s about 5-months after my operation, and my left shoulder is one of the few joints that doesn’t hurt, 2-years post accident. Yes, I still have a ways to go, but between Dr. Lee, my Physical Therapist and my tenacity, I’ll get there.
    R. Koplin — Apr 24, 2021
    About Dr. Brian Lee, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    • 1811288756
    Education & Certifications

    • Rothman Inst-Thomas Jefferson U
    • University of Southern California Medical Center and Affiliated Hospitals
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lee speaks Korean and Spanish.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

