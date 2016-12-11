Dr. Raj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brian Raj, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Raj, MD
Dr. Brian Raj, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Savannah, GA.
Dr. Raj's Office Locations
Candler Hospital Incorporated5353 Reynolds St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 819-7801
Atlantic Foot and Ankle Specialists11706 Mercy Blvd, Savannah, GA 31419 Directions (912) 819-4949
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He took care of my mother when she was put in the hospital and I couldn't ask for a better doctor. .
About Dr. Brian Raj, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1508182981
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Raj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raj.
