Dr. Bruce Grossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Grossman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Grossman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. Grossman works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital1000 36th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (777) 567-4311
-
2
Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital3450 11th Ct Ste 206, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 299-3511
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grossman?
My first visit with Dr. Bruce Grossman was in late 2019 when I moved to Vero Beach. He seemed to be a caring doctor and answered all my questions in detail. After recovering from a very complex heart surgery up North at Mayo Clinic. I was told I needed to be seen by a GI doctor. In October 2021 when all highly rated GI doctors were booked out for months, also was Dr. Grossman, but with a cancellation Dr. Grossman seen me the following day after my call, as this was to decide if I was having more heart problems or GI. The following week Dr. Grossman performed my EGD at Cleveland Clinic IRMC Scully Endoscopy Center. Dr. Grossman treated me with much care, compassion and the entire procedure went so well that I know I was very fortunate to have Dr. Grossman perform my procedure. I feel Dr. Grossman is an exceptional experienced and caring GI doctor.
About Dr. Bruce Grossman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851359731
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Med
- City Hosp Ctr Elmhurst
- Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grossman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossman works at
Dr. Grossman has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grossman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grossman speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.