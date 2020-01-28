Dr. Bruce N Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce N Stewart, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce N Stewart, MD
Dr. Bruce N Stewart, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Stewart's Office Locations
Carilion Clinic Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine2001 Crystal Spring Ave SW Ste 300, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 985-8505Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Dr. Stewart for years, as both a specialist for my mother (pulmonology) and for myself (sleep). He is a caring and professional physician with an excellent bedside manner. He takes the time to explain issues that aren't easy to understand. Definitely high on my list of physicians!
About Dr. Bruce N Stewart, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1568433530
Education & Certifications
- U Fla
- University of Colorado
- University of Florida
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.