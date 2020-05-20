Dr. Bruce Zinsmeister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zinsmeister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Zinsmeister, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bruce Zinsmeister, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Zinsmeister works at
Kaufman and Zinsmeister M.d. P.A.2900 Linden Ln Ste 200, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 587-7040Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
He is absolutely the best doctor ever!!!!
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Zinsmeister accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zinsmeister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zinsmeister has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Murmur and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zinsmeister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zinsmeister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zinsmeister.
