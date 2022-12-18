Dr. Sommer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camille Sommer, MD
Dr. Camille Sommer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.
Lifestyle Medicine at Galen2200 E 3rd St Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 497-5363Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Camille Sommer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University at Buffalo
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- City College of New York- Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sommer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sommer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sommer has seen patients for Diarrhea, Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sommer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sommer speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sommer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sommer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sommer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sommer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.