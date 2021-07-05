Dr. Caren Block, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Block is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caren Block, DPM
Overview of Dr. Caren Block, DPM
Dr. Caren Block, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Block's Office Locations
Caren L Block Dpm PA6901 Okeechobee Blvd Ste C11, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 640-3838
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I FIND DR. BLOCK TO BE KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CARING. HER STAFF ARE VERY NICE AND THE OFFICE IS VERY WELL RUN! I WOULD CERTAIN LY RECOMMEND DR. BLOCK TO ALL.
About Dr. Caren Block, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1225035082
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Block has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Block accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Block has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Block has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Block on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Block. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Block.
