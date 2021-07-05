Overview of Dr. Caren Block, DPM

Dr. Caren Block, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Block works at Ankle & Foot Associates Of The Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.