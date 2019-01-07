Dr. Carlos Madamba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madamba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Madamba, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Madamba, MD
Dr. Carlos Madamba, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Penn Hematology/Oncology200 Bowman Dr Ste E125, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Madamba is excellent physician and indeed is very thorough and explains the treatment in detail.
About Dr. Carlos Madamba, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
- Bergen Pines County Hospital
- Philippines General Hospital
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madamba has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madamba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madamba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madamba has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madamba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Madamba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madamba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madamba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madamba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.