Dr. Espinosa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carmen Espinosa, MD
Overview of Dr. Carmen Espinosa, MD
Dr. Carmen Espinosa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami.
Dr. Espinosa works at
Dr. Espinosa's Office Locations
Carmen L Espinosa MD13500 SW 88th St Ste 195, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (305) 753-7350
Hospital Affiliations
- Keralty Hospital Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
listened to my problems and worked w me over time to find the right medication for me. shes friendly but to the point which is appreciated. she doesnt rush you out... you may have to wait a bit but shes worth it! she explained everything to me and answered all my questions. i highly recommend her
About Dr. Carmen Espinosa, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1154426955
Education & Certifications
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
Dr. Espinosa accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espinosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espinosa works at
Dr. Espinosa has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder and Psychosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Espinosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Espinosa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinosa.
