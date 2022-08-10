Dr. Casey Kowalik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Casey Kowalik, MD
Overview of Dr. Casey Kowalik, MD
Dr. Casey Kowalik, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They completed their residency with Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
Dr. Kowalik's Office Locations
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
Limited To Official University Duties On3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (608) 558-2996Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
The University of Kansas Hospital10710 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
University of Kansas Department of Surge4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (316) 789-5032
University Health Pharmacy2101 Charlotte St, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (816) 404-0500
Truman Medical Center Incorporated2301 Holmes St, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (781) 744-3160Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Regional Medical Center
- University Health Truman Medical Center
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kowalik is an amazing physician and surgeon!!! I had a great evaluation prior to surgery, she explained my treatment options, surgery and recovery in great detail. She did an excellent job on my surgery which has been life changing!!! My care at the University of Kansas Health System was also excellent following my surgery! I give Dr. Kowalik my highest recommendation and encourage women with pelvic floor issues to seek her help.
About Dr. Casey Kowalik, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1083925127
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Hospital &amp; Medical Center
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kowalik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kowalik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kowalik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kowalik works at
Dr. Kowalik has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalik.
