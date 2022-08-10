Overview of Dr. Casey Kowalik, MD

Dr. Casey Kowalik, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They completed their residency with Lahey Hospital & Medical Center



Dr. Kowalik works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS, Overland Park, KS and Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.