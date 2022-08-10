See All Urologists in Shawnee, KS
Dr. Casey Kowalik, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Casey Kowalik, MD

Urology
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Shawnee, KS
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Casey Kowalik, MD

Dr. Casey Kowalik, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They completed their residency with Lahey Hospital &amp; Medical Center

Dr. Kowalik works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS, Overland Park, KS and Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Kowalik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    KU MedWest
    7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  2. 2
    Limited To Official University Duties On
    3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 558-2996
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    The University of Kansas Hospital
    10710 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  4. 4
    Medical Pavilion
    2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  5. 5
    University of Kansas Department of Surge
    4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 789-5032
  6. 6
    University Health Pharmacy
    2101 Charlotte St, Kansas City, MO 64108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 404-0500
  7. 7
    Truman Medical Center Incorporated
    2301 Holmes St, Kansas City, MO 64108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 744-3160
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cameron Regional Medical Center
  • University Health Truman Medical Center
  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Interstim® Procedure for Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pelvic Prolapse Repair via Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kowalik?

    Aug 10, 2022
    Dr. Kowalik is an amazing physician and surgeon!!! I had a great evaluation prior to surgery, she explained my treatment options, surgery and recovery in great detail. She did an excellent job on my surgery which has been life changing!!! My care at the University of Kansas Health System was also excellent following my surgery! I give Dr. Kowalik my highest recommendation and encourage women with pelvic floor issues to seek her help.
    Jenny Cho — Aug 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Casey Kowalik, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Casey Kowalik, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kowalik to family and friends

    Dr. Kowalik's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kowalik

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Casey Kowalik, MD.

    About Dr. Casey Kowalik, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083925127
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lahey Hospital &amp;amp; Medical Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Casey Kowalik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kowalik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kowalik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kowalik has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowalik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowalik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Casey Kowalik, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.