Dr. Cavelle Benjamin-Arias, MD
Overview of Dr. Cavelle Benjamin-Arias, MD
Dr. Cavelle Benjamin-Arias, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine.
Dr. Benjamin-Arias' Office Locations
Marcia Gayoso Pediatrics815 Woodbury Rd Ste 102, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (407) 208-9870
- 2 9430 Turkey Lake Rd Ste 208, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 208-9869
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We have been with her for 10 years. She takes a lot of time with her patients, listens to your concerns, and is extremely thorough. You will leave feeling like you have a new friend. My kids are blessed to have her. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Cavelle Benjamin-Arias, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912957804
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benjamin-Arias has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin-Arias accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benjamin-Arias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benjamin-Arias speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Benjamin-Arias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benjamin-Arias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benjamin-Arias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benjamin-Arias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.