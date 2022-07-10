Overview

Dr. Chaim Abittan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Abittan works at North Shore Gastroenterology in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.