Dr. Chaim Abittan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chaim Abittan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
North Shore Gastroenterology PC233 E Shore Rd Ste 101, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 487-2444
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
My 22 year old son, who is never sick recently became severely ill and was in need of a Specialist..I have had many doctors myself, and expect a lot, and I must say Dr. Abittan is the most knowledgeable, caring, patient, compassionate and kind Dr. I have ever met. He reassured us, more importantly my son, as to what needed to be done and at that moment we knew we were in the best hands possible .. when we called we got an appt the next morning at 8am, he met my son, then myself, scheduled ultrasound the same day and endoscopy the next week..he has returned our calls within an hour/minutes every time and when the office closed at 3:00 on the day we were waiting for results and nervous, he called us at 7:30 that night! Honestly cannot recommend this doctor enough!
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1972512002
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- North Shore University Hospital Nyu Med Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
Dr. Abittan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abittan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abittan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abittan has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abittan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abittan speaks Hebrew.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Abittan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abittan.
