Overview of Dr. Charla Morgan, DO

Dr. Charla Morgan, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Morgan works at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.