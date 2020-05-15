Dr. Charla Morgan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charla Morgan, DO
Overview of Dr. Charla Morgan, DO
Dr. Charla Morgan, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Morgan's Office Locations
Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center1010 Murray Ave, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 546-7891
Community Health Center of Central Coast1418 E Main St Ste 210, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 928-3678
Arbor Medical Group210 S Palisade Dr Ste 102, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 928-7951
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Loved her. She takes her time answering all your questions, explains everything. Compassionate and friendly. A true gem! Highly recommend.
About Dr. Charla Morgan, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1831153261
Education & Certifications
- Keesler Afb
- Western University Of Health Sciences
