Dr. Charles Raele, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Raele, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med.
Palm Beach Mental Health1901 S Congress Ave Ste 300, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 330-4557Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Raele is a kind person. He listens, then tells it like it is. He's extremely knowledgeable about all things new in the medical field. He and his staff smile often. But if I could only use one word to describe Dr. Raele, it'd be, again, that he's kind. And in today's world, there just isn't enough kindness.
About Dr. Charles Raele, MD
- English, Spanish
- Duke University
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
Dr. Raele accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raele has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Raele. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
