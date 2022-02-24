Dr. Charles Witten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Witten, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, Adventhealth Fish Memorial, Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Witten's Office Locations
Lake Mary Family Practice4106 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 215, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 332-7700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Central Florida Urology Associates Witten Charles N MD2541 S Volusia Ave Ste 300, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (407) 332-7700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Central Florida Urology Assocs210 Rinehart Rd Ste 1000, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 332-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
SHORT WAIT TIME AND EFFICIENT AND FRIENDLY STAFF
- 39 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania Department Of Urology
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine, Department Of General Surgery
- University of Pittsburgh Medical School
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Witten has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witten has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Witten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.