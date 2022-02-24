See All Urologists in Lake Mary, FL
Dr. Charles Witten, MD

Urology
3.6 (35)
Map Pin Small Lake Mary, FL
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Witten, MD

Dr. Charles Witten, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, Adventhealth Fish Memorial, Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Witten works at Orlando Health Medical Group in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Witten's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Mary Family Practice
    4106 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 215, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 332-7700
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Central Florida Urology Associates Witten Charles N MD
    2541 S Volusia Ave Ste 300, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 332-7700
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Central Florida Urology Assocs
    210 Rinehart Rd Ste 1000, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 332-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth DeLand
  • Adventhealth Fish Memorial
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Open Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 24, 2022
    SHORT WAIT TIME AND EFFICIENT AND FRIENDLY STAFF
    VGITZKE — Feb 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Witten, MD
    About Dr. Charles Witten, MD

    • Urology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376518431
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Pennsylvania Department Of Urology
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine, Department Of General Surgery
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
