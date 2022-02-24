Overview of Dr. Charles Witten, MD

Dr. Charles Witten, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, Adventhealth Fish Memorial, Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Witten works at Orlando Health Medical Group in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.