Dr. Christian Sikorski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christian Sikorski, MD
Dr. Christian Sikorski, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Sikorski works at
Dr. Sikorski's Office Locations
Neurosurgery and Neurology, LLC232 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 400, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 878-2888Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Priority Health
- Trustmark Companies
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sikorski has surgically treated me twice for two separate lumbar spine issues, the first time in 2016 and the last time in February, 2020. After each surgery I was completely pain free. I have found Dr. Sikorski to be not only an excellent diagnostician and but also a surgeon of the highest quality. I wouldn't hesitate to return to him or recommend him for any medical issues that might require surgery, especially neurological issues.
About Dr. Christian Sikorski, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sikorski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sikorski accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sikorski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sikorski works at
Dr. Sikorski has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sikorski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Sikorski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sikorski.
