Overview of Dr. Christian Sikorski, MD

Dr. Christian Sikorski, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Sikorski works at Neurosurgery and Neurology, LLC in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.