Overview

Dr. Christina Campagna, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Campagna works at Northwell Health Physician Partners at Chelsea South in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.