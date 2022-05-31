Overview

Dr. Christina Hardaway, MD is a Dermatologist in Port Orchard, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Hardaway works at The Doctors Clinic- Port Orchard in Port Orchard, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.