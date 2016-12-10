Dr. Christopher Birdsall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birdsall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Birdsall, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Birdsall, MD
Dr. Christopher Birdsall, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Holy Family Hospital – Haverhill, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Birdsall's Office Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (617) 638-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Merrimack Valley Surgical Specialties62 Brown St Ste 405, Haverhill, MA 01830 Directions (978) 912-7450
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Holy Family Hospital – Haverhill
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am a former patient (I moved) who saw Dr. Birdsall for several years. When I had prostate cancer his counsel was invaluable. A good doctor.
About Dr. Christopher Birdsall, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1770511586
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Pa Hlth System, General Surgery
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
