Overview of Dr. Christopher Birdsall, MD

Dr. Christopher Birdsall, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Holy Family Hospital – Haverhill, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Birdsall works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Haverhill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.