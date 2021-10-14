Dr. Christopher Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Lee, MD
Dr. Christopher Lee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
The Vanderbilt Clinic-1301 Medical Center Dr Ste 3930, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-0060
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice, and knowledgeable. Very happy with him, for a rare condition.
About Dr. Christopher Lee, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1013064989
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Neurology

