Overview of Dr. Christopher Lee, MD

Dr. Christopher Lee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Vanderbilt Neurology The Vanderbilt Clinic in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.