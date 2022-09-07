Dr. Christopher O'Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher O'Carroll, MD
Dr. Christopher O'Carroll, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Humanistic Services Inc.3900 W Coast Hwy Ste 330, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 759-8001
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I have been a patient for over 20 years. I have chronic migraine. We started with profilactic methods. We have tried various modalities and finally, after suffering from migraine for 40 years have found relief! Dr. OCarroll knows, as a migraine sufferer himself, everyone is different and sometimes it does take trial and error. I know from my experience this is true. He was my 5th neurologist in as many years. His office staff is caring and attentive. Also, Dr. O'Carroll keeps current. That's important when you have migraine. I'm finally living migraine free after having 3 migraines a week. It wasn't easy. But you need a Dr. who understands and will take the time to work with you.
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Dr. O'Carroll has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Carroll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Carroll has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Carroll.
