Dr. Christopher O'Carroll, MD

Neurology
3.1 (30)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher O'Carroll, MD

Dr. Christopher O'Carroll, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. O'Carroll works at Multiple Sclerosis Center of California in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. O'Carroll's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Humanistic Services Inc.
    3900 W Coast Hwy Ste 330, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 759-8001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 07, 2022
    I have been a patient for over 20 years. I have chronic migraine. We started with profilactic methods. We have tried various modalities and finally, after suffering from migraine for 40 years have found relief! Dr. OCarroll knows, as a migraine sufferer himself, everyone is different and sometimes it does take trial and error. I know from my experience this is true. He was my 5th neurologist in as many years. His office staff is caring and attentive. Also, Dr. O'Carroll keeps current. That's important when you have migraine. I'm finally living migraine free after having 3 migraines a week. It wasn't easy. But you need a Dr. who understands and will take the time to work with you.
    Bonnie Valles — Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher O'Carroll, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720187487
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher O'Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Carroll has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Carroll works at Multiple Sclerosis Center of California in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. O'Carroll’s profile.

    Dr. O'Carroll has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Carroll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

