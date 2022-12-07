Dr. Christopher Ramos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Ramos, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Ramos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.
Locations
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants9509 N Beach St Ste 101, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 741-4347
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Alliance
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Ramos when I went in for a scheduled, routine colonoscopy. He has an excellent bedside manner and delivered information and answered questions in a kind and respectful manner. The procedure was performed at Lone Star Endoscopy in Keller. All of the supporting staff were fantastic, as well.
About Dr. Christopher Ramos, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932425907
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
