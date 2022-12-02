Dr. Christopher South, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. South is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher South, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher South, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. South works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Montgomery (8271)8271 Cornell Rd Ste 730, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 936-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff is very helpful and friendly.
About Dr. Christopher South, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. South has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. South accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. South has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. South works at
Dr. South has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. South on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. South. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. South.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. South, there are benefits to both methods.