Dr. Christopher Vaccari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.



Dr. Vaccari works at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.