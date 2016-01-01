Dr. Christopher Vaccari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaccari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Vaccari, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Vaccari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.
Locations
Hagerstown Heart P.A.1733 HOWELL RD, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 797-2525
Hagerstown Office11116 Medical Campus Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 790-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Vaccari, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
