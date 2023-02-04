Dr. Christopher Wixon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Wixon, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Wixon, MD
Dr. Christopher Wixon, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They graduated from Penn State University - College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Hilton Head Regional Medical Center and Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus.
Dr. Wixon works at
Dr. Wixon's Office Locations
Savannah Vascular Institute109 Persimmons St, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 825-7053
Savannah Vascular Institute, LLC4750 Waters Ave Ste 500, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 302-1389Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
- Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with Dr. Wixon was way above expectations, from the facility itself to the all personnel within. Everyone was exceptionally personable and caring. I was given a thorough Examination and a comprehensive review of the results, leaving me with the sense that I was in competent hands and confident that this was a group of professionals I could count on whether ill or well. Extraordinary. Thank you all!
About Dr. Christopher Wixon, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1407882582
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona Health Sciences Ctr.
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
- Penn State University - College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wixon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wixon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wixon has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wixon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Wixon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wixon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.