Overview of Dr. Christopher Wixon, MD

Dr. Christopher Wixon, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They graduated from Penn State University - College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Hilton Head Regional Medical Center and Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus.



Dr. Wixon works at Savannah Vascular Institute in Bluffton, SC with other offices in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.