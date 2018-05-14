Dr. Cindy Li, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Li, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cindy Li, DO is a Dermatologist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Li works at
Locations
Dermatology Group30 W Century Rd Ste 320, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 986-0700
Osteopathic Medicine and Rehabilitation PC86 Bowery Fl 3, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 226-4890
Envision Center60 Pompton Ave, Verona, NJ 07044 Directions (973) 571-2121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Li was very thorough and even insisted on doing a full body scan. She is the first dermatologist to use a dermoscope to examine my face. My only complaint is that my appointment was at 8:20 and I didn't see her until 9:00, reception told me she got held up doing a cosmetic procedure, however she took her time with me. She is very practical and to the point, does not push any cosmetic stuff on you, even when I asked about lasers for redness she said don't waste your money just use makeup.
About Dr. Cindy Li, DO
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1265509111
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Li speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.