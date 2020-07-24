See All Anesthesiologists in Huntington Beach, CA
Dr. Clifford Bernstein, MD

Anesthesiology
4.1 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Clifford Bernstein, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Bernstein works at Kockinis, Thomas C. M.d., Inc. in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kockinis, Thomas C. M.d., Inc.
    18800 Delaware St Ste 400, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 848-0090
  2. 2
    Coast Pain Management
    1950 E 17th St Ste 200, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 495-4050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chapman Global Medical Center
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Cervical Disc Degeneration

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 24, 2020
    Dr. Bernstein did an excellent job in diagnosing my condition. He took the time to ask me all of the relevant questions and listened carefully to my concerns. He then proceeded to lay out a treatment plan which was highly effective. I recommend him without reservation
    Kristi Hammon — Jul 24, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Clifford Bernstein, MD
    About Dr. Clifford Bernstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639199045
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Presby University Penn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clifford Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bernstein accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

