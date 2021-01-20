Dr. Craig Barash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Barash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Barash, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Barash works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Group Pathe1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 234, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 914-0600
Virtua Ob-gyn Southampton103 Old Marlton Pike Ste 101, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions (215) 750-2911
The Gastroenterology Group PA15000 Midlantic Dr Ste 110, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (856) 996-4001
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had my colonoscopy today. Dr. Barash was compassionate, thorough and answered all my questions before and after procedure. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Craig Barash, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1245288190
Education & Certifications
- Presby Med Ctr
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barash works at
Dr. Barash has seen patients for Diarrhea, Hernia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Barash. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barash.
