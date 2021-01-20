Overview

Dr. Craig Barash, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Barash works at Gastroenterology Group in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Medford, NJ and Mount Laurel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Hernia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.