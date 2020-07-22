Dr. Craig Berris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Berris, MD
Overview of Dr. Craig Berris, MD
Dr. Craig Berris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Berris' Office Locations
Center for Cosmetic Eyelid & Laser Surgery77 Scripps Dr Ste 201, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- Starmark
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
I had droopy eyelids and Dr. Berris did an amazing job of making them look young again. The procedure was painless and I recovered within a few days with minimal swelling and no discomfort. I have also received many positive comments from my family and friends about how young my eyes look now. Thank you Dr. Berris.
About Dr. Craig Berris, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1073538104
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas
- UCLA Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
