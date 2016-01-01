See All Hematologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Cristina Ghiuzeli, MD

Hematology
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cristina Ghiuzeli, MD

Dr. Cristina Ghiuzeli, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Ghiuzeli works at Northwell Health Center in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ghiuzeli's Office Locations

    Northwell Health Center for Advanced Medicine, Monter Cancer Center
    450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 734-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myeloproliferative Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Acute Leukemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Acute Leukemia

Treatment frequency



Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Cristina Ghiuzeli, MD

    • Hematology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Romanian
    • 1619186582
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cristina Ghiuzeli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghiuzeli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghiuzeli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghiuzeli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghiuzeli works at Northwell Health Center in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ghiuzeli’s profile.

    Dr. Ghiuzeli has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghiuzeli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghiuzeli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghiuzeli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghiuzeli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghiuzeli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

