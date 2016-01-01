Overview of Dr. Cristina Ghiuzeli, MD

Dr. Cristina Ghiuzeli, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Ghiuzeli works at Northwell Health Center in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.